13 Dec 2019

Uganda: Landslides Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation MDRUG043

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 13 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (14.87 MB)

A. Situation analysis

On 29 November and 3 December, landslides were recorded in the districts of Mbale and Bududa in Eastern Region of Uganda. The landslides were a result of prolonged heavy rainfall, which caused flooding and soil erosion; affecting 380 households.

These landslides occurred in the broader context of extensive flooding across the whole of Uganda, which started in October and continued through to December 2019 The prolonged rainfall, flooding and subsequent landslides in Mbale and Bududa has resulted in destruction of public infrastructure as well as farmlands, sweeping away food crops, cash crops such as beans, banana plantations and coffee as well as loss of livestock and cattle. Flooding and landslides have damaged and destroyed houses, displacing families. Access the affected areas is hampered, with difficulties due to the impassable muddy and destroyed roads, bridge and other infrastructure such as water and sewage pipelines.

The below table highlights the impact of flooding and landslides affected districts of Mbale and Bududa:

To notice that the Uganda Government has never declared any state of emergency for any disaster. However, on 27 November in The New Vision an article was published mentioning “Disaster Ministry Seeks sh43b (43 billion of shillings) for floods related emergencies”.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.