Uganda: Landslides Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation MDRUG043

A. Situation analysis

On 29 November and 3 December, landslides were recorded in the districts of Mbale and Bududa in Eastern Region of Uganda. The landslides were a result of prolonged heavy rainfall, which caused flooding and soil erosion; affecting 380 households.

These landslides occurred in the broader context of extensive flooding across the whole of Uganda, which started in October and continued through to December 2019 The prolonged rainfall, flooding and subsequent landslides in Mbale and Bududa has resulted in destruction of public infrastructure as well as farmlands, sweeping away food crops, cash crops such as beans, banana plantations and coffee as well as loss of livestock and cattle. Flooding and landslides have damaged and destroyed houses, displacing families. Access the affected areas is hampered, with difficulties due to the impassable muddy and destroyed roads, bridge and other infrastructure such as water and sewage pipelines.

The below table highlights the impact of flooding and landslides affected districts of Mbale and Bududa:

To notice that the Uganda Government has never declared any state of emergency for any disaster. However, on 27 November in The New Vision an article was published mentioning “Disaster Ministry Seeks sh43b (43 billion of shillings) for floods related emergencies”.