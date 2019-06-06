06 Jun 2019

Uganda - Landslides (DG ECHO, UNMA, NOAA, Uganda Red Cross Society, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original

Heavy rain in Bududa District in eastern Uganda triggered three landslides on 4 June on Mount Elgon, resulting in fatalities and damage.

According to the Ugandan Red Cross, around 150 houses could be destroyed, five people are feared dead and around 50 missing. At least six people were killed and 25 injured by lightning in Bushenyi (5) and Rukiga (1) districts of Western Uganda on 5 June.

Transport has been disrupted and several community roads in Rakai district have been rendered impassable, leaving traders stranded. Among the roads cut off is the Kasensero landing site to Kyotera route Central Uganda.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing and moderate to heavy rain is expected over the affected district in the next 24 hours.

