A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred from Kalingatha Village to Kasika Village (Kasese District, south-western Uganda) on 7 September, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Uganda Red Crescent Society and local government, 16 people died (majority are women and children), 6 injured, 3 missing, 20 houses destroyed, 1190 people affected and 714 Internally Displaced People, IDPs.