Uganda Key Message Update, May 2018

Early green harvest consumption supports Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in bimodal areas

Key Messages

Recent field assessments indicate above-average rainfall has been beneficial to crop development and many households are consuming green harvests in May, earlier than normal. The negative impacts of Fall Armyworm (FAW) are minimal in bimodal areas and above-average production is now expected in June/July. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are likely through September in these areas. In Karamoja, maize losses from FAW will likely be more significant, though average sorghum production and seasonally low prices will support improvement from Stressed (IPC Phase 2) to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) for many poor households by the end of the lean season in July. However, parts of Nakapiripirit, Kaabong, and Napak will remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

In addition to the upcoming harvest, stable food prices and typical income-earning opportunities are expected to support normal food access among poor households. Nationally, the retail price of staple foods are similar to or slightly above the five-year average, but below 2017 prices by approximately 15-30 percent. Prices are expected to remain below last year throughout the projection period due to normal market supply from last season’s harvest and expectations of an above-average June/July harvest.