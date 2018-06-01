Uganda Key Message Update, May 2018
Early green harvest consumption supports Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in bimodal areas
Key Messages
Recent field assessments indicate above-average rainfall has been beneficial to crop development and many households are consuming green harvests in May, earlier than normal. The negative impacts of Fall Armyworm (FAW) are minimal in bimodal areas and above-average production is now expected in June/July. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are likely through September in these areas. In Karamoja, maize losses from FAW will likely be more significant, though average sorghum production and seasonally low prices will support improvement from Stressed (IPC Phase 2) to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) for many poor households by the end of the lean season in July. However, parts of Nakapiripirit, Kaabong, and Napak will remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2).
In addition to the upcoming harvest, stable food prices and typical income-earning opportunities are expected to support normal food access among poor households. Nationally, the retail price of staple foods are similar to or slightly above the five-year average, but below 2017 prices by approximately 15-30 percent. Prices are expected to remain below last year throughout the projection period due to normal market supply from last season’s harvest and expectations of an above-average June/July harvest.
An estimated 77,429 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fled to Uganda between January and April. In response, the Government of Uganda and humanitarian partners have revised the planning figure upward to 200,000 new arrivals by the end of December 2018. South Sudanese refugees also continued to arrive, but at a much lower rate of 5,000 people per month between January and April. Refugees are currently receiving emergency food assistance and are Stressed (IPC Phase 2!), though Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected in the absence of assistance.