Uganda, Karamoja subregion - Acute food insecurity and malnutrition (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 June 2022)

The last Acute Food Insecurity Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) revealed that approximately 518,000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Karamoja (northeast Uganda), with almost 428,000 individuals facing crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC3) and other almost 90,000 emergency levels (IPC4) between March and July 2022. An increase of 10% of the population in IPC3 compared to a same previous analysis. In addition, the Acute Malnutrition IPC revealed that 91,600 children under the age of five and 9,500 pregnant women will be acutely malnourished and in need of treatment for the period February 2022-January 2023. Two districts have Critical levels of acute malnutrition beyond 20% of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence (IPC AMN 4), four districts have Serious levels (IPC AMN 3). The main drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition in one of the poorest regions of Uganda, are climate shocks and hazards, localised conflict and insecurity, increasing food prices, diseases and pests while contributing factors are inadequate food access, poor dietary diversity, structural poverty, low value livelihood options, as well as poor hygiene and sanitation.