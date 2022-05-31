Uganda - Karamoja, IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis, February 2022 - January 2023 (Issued May 31, 2022)

Overview

How Severe, How Many and When: Of the nine districts in Karamoja region, during the lean season of 2022 (February – July, 2022), acute malnutrition is at Critical situation (IPC AMN Phase 4) in 2 districts, a Serious situation (IPC AMN Phase 3) in four districts and at an Alert situation (IPC AMN Phase 2) in three districts. In the projection period of August 2022 to January 2023, acute malnutrition is expected to improve in two districts - in one district from Alert to Acceptable (IPC AMN Phase 1), and in the other from Serious to Alert - while in the other districts, the situation is expected to remain the same. About 91,600 children aged 6 to 59 months and 9,500 pregnant or lactating women (PLW) in the nine districts included in the analysis are affected by acute malnutrition and are in need of treatment.

Where: For the period of February to July, Kaabong and Moroto are the two districts classified in a Critical situation (IPC AMN Phase 4). Amudat, Kotido, Nabilatuk and Napak are the districts classified in a Serious situation (IPC AMN Phase 3), whereas Abim, Karenga and Nakapiripirit are the three districts in an Alert situation (IPC AMN Phase 2). Except for the Abim and Karenga districts that have registered a slight improvement, acute malnutrition has worsened in all the other seven districts compared to 2021 levels. During the projection period, Amudat and Abim are the two districts where the situation is likely to improve, while in the rest of the districts, the situation is likely to remain similar compared to that observed in the current period (February to July 2022) and likely to continue worsening as shown by historical evidence.

Why: The inadequate response to the most urgent needs of the affected population over time is leading to recurrent and worsening of the malnutrition situation. Other factors contributing to acute malnutrition are very high and recurrent food insecurity, with a continuous increase in the percentage of households in IPC Acute Food Insecurity (AFI) Phase 3 or above, in line with the generally very poor levels of food consumption among children aged 6-23 months, with the minimum acceptable diet close to 0.0% in some districts. There are also inadequate child care and infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices mostly related with high mother workload and alcoholism, as well as poor access to improved sanitation facilities and low per capita water use. Anaemia among <5 years and pregnant women (in some districts) is of public health concern.