Uganda - IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis in Refugee Settlements and Host Districts, February 2022 - January 2023 (Issued November 25, 2022)

Overview

How Severe, How Many and When: This report describes the acute malnutrition situation of the refugee settlements and the host districts of Uganda included in the IPC Acute Malnutrition (IPC AMN) analysis. Over a hundred thousand cases of children aged 6-59 months, and twelve thousand cases of pregnant and lactating women are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition between February 2022 and January 2023. Of the thirteen refugee settlements (excluding Kampala urban settlement), one settlement was classified in a Serious situation (IPC AMN Phase 3), six in an Alert situation (IPC AMN Phase 2) and another six in an Acceptable situation (IPC AMN Phase 1) during the period of February – July 2022. In the projection period of August 2022 - January 2023, the AMN situation will likely improve in one settlement, while in the rest it is expected to remain the same.

As for the twelve host districts (excluding Kampala), the AMN situation was Acceptable (IPC AMN Phase 1) in all of them during the period of February to July 2022 and likely to remain the same during the projected period.

Where: For the period of February to July 2022, Adjumani refugee settlement was classified in a Serious situation (IPC AMN Phase 3), whereas Bidibidi, Imvepi, Palabek, Palorinya, Rhino Camp and Kiryandongo were classified in an Alert situation (IPC Phase 2) and the remaining settlements were classified in Acceptable situation (IPC AMN Phase 1). During the projection period, Adjumani is the only settlement where the situation is likely to improve. As for the host districts, all of them included in the analysis (Adjumani, Isingiro, Kamwenge, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Koboko, Kyegegwa, Lamwo, Madi Okollo, Obongi, Terego and Yumbe) were classified in an Acceptable situation.

Why: The major factors contributing to acute malnutrition in the refugee settlements are inadequate food consumption, both in terms of quality and quantity; high malaria and Acute Respiratory Infection incidences and prevalence; inadequate Maternal, Infant, Young Child and Adolescent Nutrition (MIYCAN) practices / interventions; inadequate water access and the generally high levels of anaemia among children and pregnant mothers.