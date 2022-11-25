Uganda - IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis in Teso and Karamoja, June 2022 - January 2023 (Issued November 25, 2022)

Overview

In Teso Region, consecutive poor and below average food crop and livestock production, coupled with the current sharp increases in prices of food and essential non-food commodities, caused widespread food insecurity. In the current period (June to August 2022), 30% of the analysed population (625,000 people) experienced high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). All nine districts of the region included in the analysis were classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), with Bukedea and Kaberamaido facing the highest levels of acute food insecurity. Compared to October 2018, the food security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly with the population in IPC Phase 3 or above increasing from 8% to 30%. At the time of the assessment in July 2022, about 61% of the households were employing Crisis or worse food coping strategies and 83% were employing Crisis and Emergency livelihood coping strategies.

It is expected that the food security situation will improve in the projection period of September 2022 to January 2023, with the population in IPC Phase 3 or above declining from 625,000 people (30%) to 320,000 people (15%). Six of the nine districts included in the analysis are projected to improve to IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) while the other three will likely remain in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

In Karamoja region, between June and August 2022, 25% of the population (about 315,000 people) experienced high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above).

Five of the nine districts in the region were classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), while the other four were classified in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed). Compared to the March 2022 analysis, the food security situation had improved, with the food insecure population reducing from 41% in March-July 2022 to 25% in June-August 2022.

It is expected that the food security situation will be similar to the current period, with the highly food insecure population (IPC Phase 3 or above) estimated at 25% of the analysed population. Changes in the severity levels are however expected at individual district level. In Napak district, the population facing high levels of acute food insecurity is expected to decrease from 35% to 20% whereas in Nabilatuk district it will increase from 25% to 30% with 5% of the population projected to fall back into IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).