Uganda: Inter-Agency Operational Update on the DRC Situation #35 (29 May-4 June 2018)

The influx of refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that began in mid-December 2017, following the eruption of interethnic violence in Ituri continues – adding to the influx from North Kivu.

All new arrivals from the DRC are granted refugee status by the Government of Uganda on a prima facie basis. Partners provide reception assistance and relocation to settlements.

The Uganda Operation is currently reviewing the DRC component of the Uganda integrated RRP, based on the new planning figure of 150,000 new refugee arrivals in 2018.

KEY INDICATORS

285,398*

DRC refugees in Uganda

As of 30 April 2018

83,746**

DRC new arrivals

Since 1 January 2018

Operational Highlights

▪ Some 1,305 new refugees entered Uganda from the DRC in the last week. The arrival rate remains comparatively low and stable.

▪ OPM, with the support of UNHCR, started the biometric registration in Kagoma reception centre of Kyangwali.

▪ No new cholera cases were reported in Kyaka II, since 25 April, and in Kyangwali since 8 May. Both areas now qualify to be declared cholera free by the Ministry of Health.

▪ The British High Commissioner to Uganda visited Kyaka II, including the reception centre, Kakoni zone in the settlement, a health post and community protection desk. The team commended the various actors in the refugee response.