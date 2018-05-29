Uganda: Inter-Agency Operational Update on the DRC Situation #34 (22 - 28 May 2018)

The Uganda Operation is currently reviewing the DRC component of the Uganda integrated RRP, based on the new planning figure of 150,000 new refugee arrivals in 2018.

All new arrivals from the DRC are granted refugee status by the Government of Uganda on a prima facie basis. Partners provide reception assistance and relocation to settlements.

The influx of refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that began in mid-December 2017, following the eruption of interethnic violence in Ituri continues – adding to the influx from North Kivu.

KEY INDICATORS

285,398* DRC refugees in Uganda As of 30 April 2018

82,430** DRC new arrivals Since 1 January 2018

Operational Highlights

Some 1,108 new refugees entered Uganda from the DRC in the last week. The arrival rate remains comparatively low and stable.

No new cholera cases were reported in Kyaka II, since 25 April, and in Kyangwali since 8 May. Both areas now qualify to be declared cholera free by the Ministry of Health. The total of those affected since the outbreak in Mid-February is 2,252 cases and 45 deaths, in both Kyaka II and Kyangwali, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.4 percent, which is an acceptable rate.

Screening for Ebola signs and symptoms continued at Sebagoro, where no suspected cases identified. The surveillance is in line with the Uganda Ministry of Health preparedness plan as a suspected case was reported on 21 May in Kakumiro district.