29 May 2018

Uganda: Inter-Agency Operational Update on the DRC Situation #34 (22 - 28 May 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 28 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (420.89 KB)

  • The influx of refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that began in mid-December 2017, following the eruption of interethnic violence in Ituri continues – adding to the influx from North Kivu.

  • All new arrivals from the DRC are granted refugee status by the Government of Uganda on a prima facie basis. Partners provide reception assistance and relocation to settlements.

  • The Uganda Operation is currently reviewing the DRC component of the Uganda integrated RRP, based on the new planning figure of 150,000 new refugee arrivals in 2018.

KEY INDICATORS

285,398* DRC refugees in Uganda As of 30 April 2018

82,430** DRC new arrivals Since 1 January 2018

Operational Highlights

  • Some 1,108 new refugees entered Uganda from the DRC in the last week. The arrival rate remains comparatively low and stable.

  • No new cholera cases were reported in Kyaka II, since 25 April, and in Kyangwali since 8 May. Both areas now qualify to be declared cholera free by the Ministry of Health. The total of those affected since the outbreak in Mid-February is 2,252 cases and 45 deaths, in both Kyaka II and Kyangwali, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.4 percent, which is an acceptable rate.

  • Screening for Ebola signs and symptoms continued at Sebagoro, where no suspected cases identified. The surveillance is in line with the Uganda Ministry of Health preparedness plan as a suspected case was reported on 21 May in Kakumiro district.

  • No individuals were received in Kyaka II from Kisoro, during the reporting period, as the reception centre had reached its capacity of 1,500 individuals.

