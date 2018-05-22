Uganda: Inter-Agency Operational Update on the DRC Situation #33 (15-21 May 2018)

Uganda

15-21 May 2018

A new refugee influx from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) began in mid-December 2017, following the eruption of inter-ethnic violence in Ituri – adding to the ongoing influx from North Kivu.



All new arrivals from the DRC are granted refugee status by the Government of Uganda on a prima facie basis. Partners provide reception assistance and relocation to settlements.



The Uganda Operation is currently reviewing the DRC component of the Uganda integrated RRP, based on the new planning figure of 150,000 new refugee arrivals in 2018.



KEY INDICATORS

43,908

Biometrically registered new arrivals

From 1 January to 31 December 2017

285,398***

**DRC refugees

As of 30 April 2018

81,322****

**DRC new arrivals

Since 1 January 2018

Update on Achievements Operational Highlights

▪ Some 1,006 new refugees entered Uganda from the DRC in the last week. The arrival rate remains comparatively low and stable.



▪ No new cholera cases were reported in Kyaka II, since 25 April, and the area is now waiting for the Ministry of Health to be declared free of the disease. In Kyangwali, no new cholera cases were reported since 8 May. The total of those affected since the outbreak in Mid-February is 2,252 cases and 45 deaths, in both Kyaka II and Kyangwali, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.4 percent, which is an acceptable rate.



▪ In Kyaka II, a contingency plan for Ebola has been drafted, including the possibility of training on Ebola management by UNHCR medical team.



▪ OPM has deployed 20 additional registration staff to assist in bridging the registration and documentation gap in Kyaka II. Approximately, 3,500 households among the new arrivals have no refugee family attestations.



▪ The DRC refugee component of the Uganda Integrated RRP is under review. During the reporting period, the planning scenario and macro-level strategy was revised (endorsement by the IA coordination group), and sector leads have reviewed sector strategies and targets in this context. In the next phase of the revision, all partners will be invited to submit updated budgetary requirements for the response.



▪ The contingency plan for the DRC refugee situation is also under review. The DRC Regional Refugee Coordinator, Ann Encontre, has scheduled a regional contingency planning meeting from 30 to 31 August, in which the Uganda operation will participate.



Operational Context

▪ On 15-21 May, some 1,006 new refugees entered Uganda from the DRC, including 827 from North Kivu, 165 across Lake Albert and 14 via Piadha, arriving at landing sites in Hoima Ntoroko and Neddi.



▪ In Kyaka II, the refugee outflow continued from North Kivu, through the border-entry points of Kisoro around Ntoroko. A total of 827 individuals were received from Ntoroko and Kisoro.

