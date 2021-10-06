Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (September 2021)

The month of September marked the beginning of SOND rainy season which was characterised by abnormal rains which triggered natural hazards in Uganda.

Floods (Amolator-23,085, Dokolo-17,145, Kwania-10,650), heavy storms/Hailstorms (Yumbe-9,650, Kibaale-7,110, Koboko-5,000, Oyam-1,335) and landslides/Mudslides (Sironko-1,215 & Kapchorwa-532) are the major disasters that were reported. The big water bodies L. Victoria, L. Kyoga, L. Kwania and L. Albert have continued to over flow as water levels continue to rise. A total of 92,548 individuals or 10,537 households were affected by disasters with Amolator district as the highly affected followed by Dokolo, Kwania and Yumbe. 836 individuals from 239 households were identified as persons with specific needs. A total of 632 were internally displaced persons from 175 households by disasters. There is high priority need for water supply, sanitation, shelter, food assistance, NFIs, hygiene promotion, health among others. As the precipitation levels continue to increase, more disasters are expected to occur in the October especially in areas around lakes and major rivers. Heavy storms/hailstorms are expected to occur and there is high probability of landslide/mudslides in the mountainous subregions.