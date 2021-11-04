Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (October 2021)

October 2021

Disasters in this month were natural (floods, landslide and storms) and man made (terror attacks and road accidents).

Floods were reported in Kapelabyong affecting 5,175 individuals, Katakwi (1,320), Napak (1,817), Obongi (3,600) and Sironko (1,926). Landslide hit Bududa with a total of 1,443 persons affected. Heavy storms destroyed crops and affected 14,539 individual in Masaka, Busia, Sironko, Butaleja, Kagadi, Kibaale and Kyotera.

The big water bodies L. Victoria, L. Kyoga, L. Kwania and L. Albert have continued to over flow as water levels continue to rise. Districts around are warned of flooding.

A total of 29,833 individuals or 5,719 households were affected by disasters with Kapelabyong district as the highly affected and Bududa as landslides hit Bulucheke subcounty three times.

331 individuals from 60 households were identified as persons with specific needs.

A total of 2,819 were internally displaced persons from 471 households by disasters.

There is high priority need for water supply, sanitation, shelter, food assistance, NFIs, hygiene promotion, health among others.