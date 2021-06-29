Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (May 2021)

As the MAM rainy season comes to an end in May, floods and landslides hazards were the major causes of disasters in Uganda and these led to death of three( 3 ) individuals and destruction of many houses and infrastructures in different parts of the country .

In the month of May, above normal rains were reported and these triggered Landslides in Kasese affecting a total of 3 ,734 individuals . Landslides were also reported in Namisindwa , Mbale and Kapchorwa (Elgon region) as a road connecting Mbale to Kapchorwa was covered by mud . There were flash floods reported in Kasese, Bundibugyo, Kyotera , Kampala, Rakai, Napak , Nabilatuk , Butaleja and Bulambuli . And there was a fire outbreak reported in Tororo district affecting 103 individuals .

There is still continued flooding reported in districts around the big lakes (L . Victoria, L. Albert and L. Kyoga) as the rains continue to increase water levels . More than 400 persons were affected and 250 households were forced to vacate in Bulisa and over 20 ,000 persons in Masaka were affected as L. Albert and L. Victoria shores continued to flood respectively .

53 % of the total affected individuals were female and 47 % were male . Among these, 59 % were grouped as youth and adults(18 -50year), 33 % children and 8 % were elderly persons.

Internally Displaced People (IDPs) affected totaled to 16 ,287 with 2 ,587 Households . 180 individuals were reported as Persons with specific needs (PSN).

The priority needs in the affected districts include; sanitation, hygiene promotion, water supply, health, shelter, food assistance and nutrition . These needs are highly needed at the response stage in all districts especially those that experienced floods, landslides and hailstorm .