Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (June 2021)

In the month of June, there were few hazards reported as the MAM rainy season came to end. Most of the disasters that were reported in the previous months were mostly triggered by rains in most districts of Uganda.

Flash floods were reported in Nabbongo and Bwikhonge sub-counties in Bulambuli districts in the month of June.

The flash floods affected at total of 1,536 persons from a total of 200 households in Bulambuli district. Busui village was the highly affected with 127 individual from 14 households and this was followed by Buwala village with 133 individuals.

There were no internally displaced persons (IDPs) reported during the reporting period.

There was high need for nonfood items (NFIs) as several households were affected. There was need for food, water supply, sanitation and WASH related assistance in the affected villages in Bulambuli district.

It was reported that rains received in the MAM rain season were not favorable and conducive to the farmers in the previous months. Therefore, districts in the Southwestern, West Nile, Rwenzori and Lango regions are most likely to be exposed to drought in the coming months as there was less and agricultural activities.

High temperatures are also expected and low rainfall in the country except the Karamoja region which is expected to receive above normal rains in July 2021 as predicted by IGAD.

Flash floods are expected in Teso, Elegu border in Amuru district, and Karamoja sub region while mudslides/landslides are likely to occur over Elgon sub region.