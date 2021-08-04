Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (July 2021)

Overview

Extreme weather events in July led to the occurrence of the natural disasters like drought, floods and hailstorms in Uganda and human activities also played a big role in the fire outbreaks reported .

Drought was reported in the Teso region, flash floods continued to ravage the Rwenzori region in Kasese district as river Nyamwamba burst its banks, Kisoro district received heavy rains that caused destructive hailstorms while Kampala and Rubirizi were hit by fire outbreaks that destroyed houses and caused severe injuries .

On the reporting period, persons affected by disasters totalled to 38 ,345 and these were from,666 households (44 % Male and 56 % Female) .

199 individuals were internally displaced (IDPs) from 40 households, and this was due to flooding. • Three (3) were identified as Persons with Specific Needs (PSNs) .

From the Rapid Needs Assessment done, it was noted that there is great need for water supply, sanitation, health services, food assistance, NFIs, livelihood and child protection, among others .