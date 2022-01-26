Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (December 2021)

December 2021

December was characterized by disaster triggers which included floods, drought/famine, landslides/mudslides, heavy storms/hailstorms and transport related hazards.

Kasese district was the most hit with floods, heavystorms/hailstorms, landslides/mudslides and famine/food insecurity affecting a total of 1,305 individuals. The Teso region is experiencing drought as reported in Amuria(300), Katakwi(550) and Ngora(662).

A total of 2,860 individuals(31% male and 69% female) and 1,386 households were affected. The children(<19) were the highly affected at 48% followed by adults (19-64) at 42%.

Individuals displaced (IDPs) were 745 with 193 households and 131 individuals were identified as persons with special needs(PSN).

There is high priority need for hygiene promotion and health services in areas affected by floods, water supply and food assistance in famine/drought affected districts, among others.