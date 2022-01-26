Uganda

Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (December 2021)

Format
Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

December 2021

  • December was characterized by disaster triggers which included floods, drought/famine, landslides/mudslides, heavy storms/hailstorms and transport related hazards.

  • Kasese district was the most hit with floods, heavystorms/hailstorms, landslides/mudslides and famine/food insecurity affecting a total of 1,305 individuals. The Teso region is experiencing drought as reported in Amuria(300), Katakwi(550) and Ngora(662).

  • A total of 2,860 individuals(31% male and 69% female) and 1,386 households were affected. The children(<19) were the highly affected at 48% followed by adults (19-64) at 42%.

  • Individuals displaced (IDPs) were 745 with 193 households and 131 individuals were identified as persons with special needs(PSN).

  • There is high priority need for hygiene promotion and health services in areas affected by floods, water supply and food assistance in famine/drought affected districts, among others.

  • CRS with its Caritas partners responded to households affected by landslides in Bududa and floods Kasese. The response was to support individuals for the next month of recovery.

Related Content