Uganda – Info Sheet: Multi-Hazard Response/DRR Platform (April 2021)

The month of April was characterized by MAM rains, and these were a major factor in triggering natural hazards (Floods and Heavy Storms/Hailstorms) in the country as it was reported in eight (8) districts; Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko in the western region, Kyotera and Rakai in the central region and Butaleja, Tororo and Sironko in the Eastern region.

Floods and Heavy Storms/Hailstorms hazards caused disasters and among the eight (8) districts affected, Butaleja reported 65% of the total number of individual affected (6,838) in Mazimasa Subcounty as it was hit by both Hazards while Bukhulo Subcounty in Sironko District had 1,373 (25%) individuals affected and 1,445 (10%) in Busongora subcounty in Kasese.

The female were the highly affected 58% while the male were 42%. The youth and Adults between the age of 18 to 50 was the highly hit age group (65%), Children (30%) and Elders above 50 years of age at 5%. • Out of the 6,838 individuals, a total of 1,559 households were recorded in the month of April to have been affected.

There were (2,229) Internally Displaced People (IDPs) from (485) Households affected, and these were reported from Sironko (144/36), Butaleja (640/160) and 289 households in Kasese. • Out of the 6,838 individuals affected, 57 were identified as Persons with Specific Needs (PSN).

The priority needs in the affected districts include; sanitation, hygiene promotion, water supply, health, shelter, food assistance and nutrition. In Butaleja district, there is high need for SGBV support, NFI, protection and education.