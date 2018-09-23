Uganda: Health ministry allays Ebola outbrak fears

The Ministry of Health has said that there is no confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda despite information from the World Health Organisation on a newly confirmed case of the epidemic in Kasenyi village, near the shores of Lake Albert on the DRC side of the border, in Ituri Province.

"The patient died on the 19th of September 2018, at Tchomia General Hospital which is quite close to Uganda. She was a contact of two previously confirmed cases (her mother and sister), thus a high risk contact. We are informed that she got lost to follow up when she moved to Kasenyi," said Dr Charles Olaro in a statement.

Dr Olaro, the Director General Health Services says the patient then later became sick, and was admitted in Tchomia General Hospital where she later died.

"A sample was taken from her and results released on the 21st September 2018 confirmed that it was positive for Ebola. A team from Beni is currently on ground to conduct investigation of this case, identify and list all contacts for follow up, and initiate a response," said Dr Olaro.

He added: "We understand that there are population movements across the Lake Albert to Uganda hence a high risk of spread of the disease to Uganda. The Ministry of Health and Partners are supporting the districts bordering DRC to heighten preparedness and readiness to handle any Ebola case that might come into Uganda," she said.