Uganda + 1 more
Uganda - Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2020)
- Deadly clashes between armed militia in Ituri province, DRC, on 17-18 May, forced around 45,000 people to flee towards the Ugandan border in Zombo District, West Nile region.
- The Uganda government, which had previously closed its borders also to asylum seekers as part of the COVID-19 restrictions, temporarily opened 2 crossing points.
- Between 1-3 July, 3,056 asylum seekers managed to cross, and are now provisionally settled in a training center in Zombo District, which was converted into a quarantine facility. Once the quarantine is over next week, they will be registered as refugees and resettled in the Imvepi settlement, which is already hosting over 66,000 refugees from South Sudan.
- The new arrivals will require immediate assistance (especially WASH, shelter and protection), in order to avoid the saturation of the already overwhelmed services.
- The Ugandan authorities foresee a massive new influx of around 40,000 refugees once borders reopen. As of June 2020, the Uganda Refugee Response Plan is funded at 26%, and UNHCR has announced the imminent suspension of basic service delivery to refugees due to funding gaps.