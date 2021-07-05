Uganda – Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2021)

Over 5,000 Congolese have newly arrived in Uganda during the month of June, fleeing conflict and violence in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Government of Uganda has continued to apply exceptions to the COVID-19 related bordure closures in place and allowed people in need of protection and assistance to enter the country.

The Office of the Prime Minister and DG ECHO partner, UNHCR, are coordinating the response on the ground, together with other partners, ensuring protection monitoring and provision of basic needs to these new arrivals.