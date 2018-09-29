29 Sep 2018

Uganda Food Security Outlook Update, September 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (433.32 KB)

Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in Karamoja likely to persist until July 2019

Key Messages
- Second season harvests in bimodal Uganda are expected to be average to above-average and are likely to sustain Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through January 2019. Despite current rainfall deficits, the increased likelihood of a weak El Niño event from October 2018 to May 2019 is anticipated to cause average to above-average cumulative rainfall, enhancing agricultural productivity through the end of the 2019 first season.
- In Karamoja, harvests are significantly below average following an estimated 60 to 80 percent crop loss. Given that crops make up approximately 30 percent of households’ food and income sources and households are able to expand typical coping strategies, this is not expected to lead to food consumption gaps for most households. Nevertheless, poor households are employing some consumption coping strategies and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are likely to persist until the end of the next lean season.
- According to UNHCR, 7,791 South Sudanese and 1,667 DRC refugees entered Uganda in August. Humanitarian assistance remains the key food source among refugees and sustained Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes in September, but refugees would likely deteriorate to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) if cuts to rations occur.

