Uganda Food Security Outlook Update, December 2020

Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes likely in refugee settlements by early 2021

Key Messages

Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are expected through May 2021 in most bimodal areas, driven by near-average second season harvests, the re-opening of livestock markets, anticipated agricultural labor income during the March-May 2021 planting season, and low food prices. However, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are likely among households in flood-affected areas and some urban areas, where crop losses and the sluggish recovery of economic activity continue to constrain their food and income sources. In the near-term, civil unrest related to the presidential elections in January 2021 could also periodically disrupt household access to food and income sources and slow down the trajectory of economic recovery.

In Karamoja, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are prevalent due to the availability of own-produced crops and the re-opening of livestock markets, which are contributing to improved household income and purchasing power. and are likely to stay below-to-near average through May as surplus second season crops from bimodal areas enter the local markets. However, after their own crops are consumed, household income is expected to be insufficient for many households to meet their food needs. As a result, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely during the February-May projection period.