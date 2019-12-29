Uganda Food Security Outlook Update, December 2019

Flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall result in atypical food insecurity

KEY MESSAGES

• In bimodal areas, well above-average second season rainfall from October to December has led to favorable crop production overall, with most areas in Minimal (IPC Phase 1). However, torrential rainfall has also led to localized flooding and landslides in mountainous areas of eastern and western Uganda.

In the worst affected Bundibugyo district, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are now prevalent, with some households expected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes by February as a result of lost assets and damage to livelihoods. Continued heavy rainfall, expected through the end of December, is likely to cause additional flooding and landslides.

• In Karamoja, food security conditions are improving overall, though Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes remain widespread. Availability of labor opportunities is supporting access to income, with favorable firewood-to-sorghum and charcoal-to-sorghum terms of trade supporting access to food through market purchases. Stressed outcomes are expected through at least May 2020, though an increasing number of poor households will begin to face worse outcomes with the start of the lean season in March.

• Seasonally-declining staple food prices between October and November are supporting normal access to food overall, though prices remain above average and higher than last year’s levels. This is attributed to disrupted replenishment of market supplies following the harvest, as heavy rainfall has delayed drying and caused poor road conditions that have increased transport costs from surplus production areas.

• According to UNHCR/OPM, 11,243 new refugees arrived in Uganda in November. The arrival rate from DRC remained steady between October and November, while the arrival rate from South Sudan declined slightly. Uganda now hosts a total 1,373,512 refugees and asylum seekers, an estimated 88 percent of whom receive humanitarian food assistance. Ongoing assistance supplemented by seasonal harvests for some households is expected to support Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes through January, with Crisis (IPC Phase 3) expected between February and May in the absence of assistance.