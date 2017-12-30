30 Dec 2017

Uganda Food Security Outlook Update, December 2017

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (577.46 KB)

Minimal (IPC Phase 1) likely in most areas with average second season harvest

Key Messages

  • Most areas of Uganda received average rainfall during the September to December second rainy season, though rainfall deficits were recorded in some western and central regions. Overall, total national production is estimated to be average. Staple food prices have declined further with the harvest and are near the five-year average in most markets. The ongoing harvest, and favorable food prices, are supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in bimodal areas.

  • In Karamoja, sorghum production was average while maize production was below average. Food security has seasonally improved, although most poor households are expected to remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2) through at least May. The lean season is expected to begin in March and households in Rupa, Nadunget, and Tapac, who experienced more significant crop losses, are likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) during the March to June lean season.

  • The daily arrival rate of South Sudanese seeking refuge in Uganda continues to decline: roughly 120 people arrived daily in December, compared to 2,000 per day in late 2016. WFP continues to provide a full ration to all South Sudanese refugees who arrived after July 2015 and most are Stressed (IPC Phase 2!). Humanitarian assistance is funded and prepositioned to meet needs through April 2018 and most South Sudanese refugees are expected to maintain Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) through April. After April, in the absence of assistance, refugees would likely be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.