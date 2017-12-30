Uganda Food Security Outlook Update, December 2017

Minimal (IPC Phase 1) likely in most areas with average second season harvest

Key Messages

Most areas of Uganda received average rainfall during the September to December second rainy season, though rainfall deficits were recorded in some western and central regions. Overall, total national production is estimated to be average. Staple food prices have declined further with the harvest and are near the five-year average in most markets. The ongoing harvest, and favorable food prices, are supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in bimodal areas.

In Karamoja, sorghum production was average while maize production was below average. Food security has seasonally improved, although most poor households are expected to remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2) through at least May. The lean season is expected to begin in March and households in Rupa, Nadunget, and Tapac, who experienced more significant crop losses, are likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) during the March to June lean season.