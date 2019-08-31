31 Aug 2019

Uganda Food Security Outlook Update, August 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (810.16 KB)

Below-average harvest to improve food security outcomes in Teso and Karamoja

KEY MESSAGES

  • In August, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes persist in Northern and Eastern bimodal areas, though the ongoing first season harvest is steadily increasing food availability and access. Average to above-average June-August rainfall led to full maturing of late planted crops, reducing earlier expectations of large deficits. Further, preliminary second season weather forecasts indicate average rainfall is likely to lead to average harvests in December. As a result, food security outcomes are expected to improve to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) across bimodal areas from September through January. However, some households in Teso sub-region may continue to experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes until the second season harvest, due to significant local production deficits in the first season.

  • In Karamoja, atypically high sorghum prices and below-average firewood-tosorghum terms of trade continue to significantly limit household food access and maintain above-average acute malnutrition prevalence. Due to a poor start of the rainfall season and reduced area planted, delayed harvests will gradually begin in September and sorghum production is expected to range from 20 to 40 percent below average on the district level. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are likely to persist through September and into October. As harvesting progresses, food security will gradually improve to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) through January.

  • New refugee arrivals from the DRC into Uganda spiked from June to July due to a resurgence of inter-ethnic violence in Ituri province, northeastern DRC. One new case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) of a recently arrived Congolese girl was reported at a screening point in Kasese district on 29 August 2019. However, Ministry of Health officials reported that she had no contacts in Uganda and a rapid response team was dispatched to Kasese. In refugee settlements, humanitarian food assistance continued at planned levels in August, sustaining Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes. According to WFP, however, a pipeline break is likely due to a shortfall in net funding requirements through December. Without confirmed funding levels, cuts to cash assistance and rations are assumed from October to January, leading to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.

