Uganda Food Security Outlook Update April 2020

COVID-19 control measures expected to lead to atypical food insecurity in urban areas

KEY MESSAGES

• As of April 30, 81 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Uganda. Countrywide lockdown measures to prevent the rapid spread of the virus have disrupted food supply chains and impacted income-earning opportunities nationwide, with the urban poor worst affected due to significantly reduced access to income and dependence on market purchases. In rural areas, most households have access to own-produced food, though access to income from agricultural labor opportunities has also been affected. It is expected that, even as COVID-19 prevention measures are eased, the restoration of economic activity is likely to be slow. Though urban areas are likely to transition to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) in June/July as the harvest contributes to declining food prices, worst-affected households in urban areas will likely remain Stressed (IPC Phase 2) through at least September.

• Average to above-average rainfall since March across most of the country is supporting normal seasonal activity despite a dry spell in the first half of April.

Planting and weeding are ongoing, with most crops in early vegetative to early flowering stages. However, some early harvesting of beans is reported in parts of central and southwestern areas. Seasonal agricultural labor opportunities for poor rural households are lower than usual due to the impacts of lockdown measures that have resulted in below-average access to income and reduced purchasing power among those who hire labor. An average cereal and legume harvest in June/July is expected to replenish household and market stocks, supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in bimodal areas.

• In Karamoja, below-average seasonal incomes, atypically high staple food prices, and the absence of the school feeding program are expected to constrain household food access, with an increasing number of households expected to deteriorate to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) status before the harvest in July/August. Given the absence of school feeding at the peak of the lean season, a seasonal increase in the prevalence of under-five acute malnutrition is expected through June/July. Meanwhile, ongoing rainfall and shifting wind direction are expected to decrease the risk of additional locust invasions from western Kenya. Locusts previously present in Uganda have now died or have migrated to South Sudan. Only localized crop damage in parts of Teso,

Karamoja, and parts of Acholi and Lango sub-regions has so far been reported due to the presence of locusts in April.

• Given the closure of Uganda’s borders to both nationals and foreigners, the arrival of new refugees has been prohibited. In April, the World Food Program (WFP) implemented 30 percent ration cuts for refugees due to lack of funding. Despite the cuts, humanitarian food assistance will remain the main source of food among refugees, given that lockdown measures are reducing already limited access to income. With further ration cuts anticipated if funding is not procured, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to emerge in July/August.