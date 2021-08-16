Uganda – Food insecurity and malnutrition (DG ECHO, WFP, FAO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2021)

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification for Karamoja, in North Eastern Uganda, 361,000 people are estimated to be experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity at crisis level or worse. The key drivers of acute food insecurity include insecurity, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and high food prices. About 56,600 children across the 9 districts are also affected by acute malnutrition and need treatment. 61% of the population in Karamoja is living in poverty, three times higher than the national poverty level.

The districts of Kaabong, Kotido, and Moroto are particularly affected, with Kaabong district most affected with both high levels of food insecurity and facing the highest Acute malnutrition levels at 18.6%. From August 2021 to January 2022, 188,000 (16%) of the population from these three districts are projected to be food insecure at crisis level.