Uganda: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated May 17, 2019

Since gaining independence in 1962, Uganda has provided asylum to people fleeing war and persecution in neighboring countries, especially Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Rwanda, Somalia, and South Sudan.

SITUATION

• As of April 2019, more than 1.2 million refugees and asylumseekers—including nearly 816,000 South Sudanese and approximately 340,000 Congolese—were sheltering in Uganda, which hosts the largest refugee population on the African continent.

• Despite Uganda’s progressive policies that provide refugees with small plots of land, humanitarian assistance is the main source of food for many displaced households. In the absence of food assistance, most refugees would face Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity through September, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).* • FEWS NET reports that the majority of poor households in the Karamoja sub-region are primarily relying on markets, rather than their own production, for food and will likely face Stressed (IPC 2) conditions through at least September, while approximately 10 percent of the population—primarily in Kotido and Kaabong districts—are projected to face Crisis levels of acute food insecurity through May.

• According to the March 2019 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis, approximately 475,000 Ugandans in Karamoja and Teso regions faced Crisis or worse conditions from January to March due to water-logging and flooding, crops pests and diseases, and prolonged dry spells, leading to a total crop failure in some communities.

*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).

RESPONSE

• With funding from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP), the UN World Food Program (WFP) distributes locally- and regionallyprocured emergency food assistance to refugees and asylumseekers in Uganda. Purchasing food locally and in neighboring countries enables FFP to rapidly deliver food assistance to populations in need while simultaneously strengthening regional economies.

• In collaboration with Catholic Relief Services and Mercy Corps, FFP assists food-insecure Ugandans through multi-year development activities in Karamoja Region. FFP also partners with the AVSI Foundation to help extremely vulnerable refugee and Ugandan hostcommunity households in southwestern Uganda’s Kamwenge District “graduate” from conditions of food insecurity and fragile livelihoods to self-reliance and resilience. Additionally, FFP partners with Save the Children and Innovations for Poverty Action to evaluate the graduation activity, to ensure that FFP activities are impactful, results-driven, and cost-effective.