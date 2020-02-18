Uganda: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated February 18, 2020

For decades, Uganda has provided asylum to people fleeing war and persecution in neighboring countries, particularly Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Eritrea, Rwanda, Somalia, and South Sudan.

SITUATION

As of January 2020, nearly 1.4 million refugees and asylum-seekers— including 867,000 South Sudanese and 403,000 Congolese—were sheltering in Uganda, which hosts the largest refugee population on the African continent. The displaced population in the country continues to grow, up from the approximately 1.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers registered as of January 2019.

Many refugee households in Uganda rely on food assistance to meet their daily food needs. Without sustained assistance between February and May, refugees in Uganda would likely face Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).