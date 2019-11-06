Uganda - Floods (UNMA, NOAA, ACAPS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 November 2019)
Heavy rain has been affecting several districts of the country since mid-October, causing continuous flooding.
According to media reports, as of 6 November, one person died and 2 people are missing following flooding in Mukono District. In Bulambuli and Butaleja districts, 4,500 people have been displaced, 950 houses flooded and schools, roads and bridges damaged or destroyed.
Moderate rain is forecast across south-western and northern parts of the country.