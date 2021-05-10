Uganda
Uganda - Floods (UNMA, Floodlist, Uganda Red Cross) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2021)
Heavy rain has in eastern and northern Uganda (particularly Eastern Region and Northern Region) since 6 May, has caused river overflow (notably the Manafwa and the Nakwasi Rivers) and floods.
Media report one fatality, around 15,000 affected families, several damaged houses and a number of blocked roads in Butaleja District (Eastern Region). Uganda Red Cross reports severe damage to houses in the Northern Region.
More heavy rain is forecast over the whole country in the next 24 hours, with locally very heavy rain over the Eastern Region