Uganda

Uganda - Floods (UNMA, Floodlist, Uganda Red Cross) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2021)

  • Heavy rain has in eastern and northern Uganda (particularly Eastern Region and Northern Region) since 6 May, has caused river overflow (notably the Manafwa and the Nakwasi Rivers) and floods.

  • Media report one fatality, around 15,000 affected families, several damaged houses and a number of blocked roads in Butaleja District (Eastern Region). Uganda Red Cross reports severe damage to houses in the Northern Region.

  • More heavy rain is forecast over the whole country in the next 24 hours, with locally very heavy rain over the Eastern Region

