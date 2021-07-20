Uganda - Floods (UNMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 July 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting western and northern Uganda since 12 July, causing rivers overflow (in particular the Nyamwamba River across the Western Region) and very high water levels of Lake Kyoga throughout the Northern Region. These events have triggered floods across both regions that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 20 July, three rescued people and several destroyed and damaged houses and roads across 30 villages in Kasese District (Western Region), where local authorities have advised residents to evacuate from affected areas. Moreover, media report more than 400 displaced households across 11 sub-counties in the Amolatar District (Northern Region).