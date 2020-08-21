Uganda - Floods (Uganda Red Cross Society, FloodList, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2020)

In recent days, floods caused by heavy rain have affected the Western Region. According to the Uganda Red Cross Society, one person died in Kasitu Sub County (Bundibugyo District) on 19 August. Damage assessments are ongoing but at least 800 households are thought to have been affected by the flood.

Rising water levels have been reported around Lake Albert, affecting approximately 60% of the population in the area. Hygiene and sanitation conditions have worsened. In Kasese District, the Nyamwamba and Mubuku rivers burst their banks again.