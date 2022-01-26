Uganda
Uganda - Floods, mudslides and landslides (URCS, UNMA, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 January 2022)
Since 24 January, heavy rainfall has been affecting Kisoro District (Western Region, south-western Uganda), causing floods, mudslides and landslides and resulting in casualties.
According to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and media reports, at least 9 people died, including a child, and several others went missing. A number of houses have been destroyed, and roads and public infrastructure have been damaged through parts of the Kisoro District. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, while at least 300 families have been assisted with relief kits.
On 26-27 January, drier conditions are expected over south-western Uganda.