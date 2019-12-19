19 Dec 2019

Uganda: Floods & Landslides - Flash Update No. 1 (As of 19 December 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (219.78 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Torrential rains are being experienced across Uganda. According to the Uganda National Meteorological Department (UNMA), abovenormal rains will continue until the end of the year.

• At least 38 people have died due to floods and landslides in Bundibugyo, Bududa and Sironko districts, and over 150 people have been injured. At least 300,000 have been affected and an estimated 65,000 people are displaced, according to Government sources.

• The floods and landslides have left a trail of destruction, including damaged homes, infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods.

• The Government of Uganda, with the support of humanitarian partners, is responding to the most urgent needs of people affected.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Due to heavier than normal rains since September—enhanced by the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)—several districts in Uganda have been experiencing flash floods (mostly in urban areas) and landslides (in rural/hilly areas).

According to preliminary estimates from a rapid assessment conducted by the Office of the Prime Minister in the most affected sub-regions of Mount Elgon and South Western Uganda in early December, at least 300,000 people have been affected, including 65,000 people reportedly displaced by the impact of heavy rains since September 2019. Over 21,500 hectares of crop and plantations are reportedly damaged in these areas. As of 17 December, 38 people have reportedly lost their lives, including in the mountainous Bundibugyo district in the western region and the Mount Elgon area in eastern Uganda. Water systems in Bundibugyo have been destroyed, exacerbating the risk of outbreaks of water-borne diseases. In the week of 16 December, three suspected cholera cases were reported in Bundibugyo district. However, they tested negative and there have been no confirmed cholera cases since November 2019, according to the Ministry of Health and WHO.

In the eastern lowland sub-regions of Teso and Bukedea sub-regions, thousands of people have been affected and hectares of crops destroyed. Damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, has been reported in the hilly south-western parts of Kigezi and Ruwenzori, the low-lying district of Ntoroko, the central sub-region of Buganda, western sub-regions of Ankole and Bunyoro, and northern sub-regions of Acholi, and Karamoja regions. This has hampered access to affected communities. Districts along the banks of the River Nile in West Nile sub-region have also suffered losses of crops and destroyed and damaged homes due to flooding.

