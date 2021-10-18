Uganda
Uganda – Floods, landslides and hailstorms (DG ECHO, Uganda Red Cross Society, IOM, Office of the Prime Minister) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2021)
- Heavy rains registered during September and early October 2021 have caused several floods, landslides and hailstorms, significantly affecting more than 40,000 individuals living in 17 Districts located in Eastern, Central, Western and West Nile regions.
- At least 3,620 people have been displaced and are hosted in government schools and community halls near the affected areas awaiting water levels to recede.
- On 14 October, a landslide reported in Bududa District (Eastern Uganda), affecting 214 individuals (33 households).
- As of 30 September 2021, a total of 20,739 individuals had been internally displaced in Uganda since the beginning of the year as direct consequent of disasters caused by natural hazards.
- DG ECHO is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) with an amount of EUR 100,000 to assist the response of the Uganda Red Cross Society. The operation will provide immediate shelter, non-food items, health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance to 10,785 people severely affected by the recent events.