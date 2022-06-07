Uganda: Floods, Landslides and Hailstorm - Final Report, DREF n° MDRUG044

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Following flooding events, landslides and hailstorms affecting the districts of Kapchorwa, Sironko, Mbale, Bukedea, Zombo, Kapelebyong, and Katakwi, on 17th September, the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) requested for DREF Operation which was launched on 12th October 2021 for CHF 250,209. The operational strategy focused on meeting the immediate Shelter, Health and WASH-related need of 10,785 people (2,157 HH) in the affected districts. The implementation was set to last three months. On 17th December 2021, an Operation Update was published to inform stakeholders on the progress achieved since implementation was started. It also allowed for the replacement of Zombo district in the EPoA with Bududa district based on the information from continuous assessments conducted in Zombo and the emerging needs in Bududa and the inclusion of the Masaka district, thus widening the scope of the intervention. Indeed, Bududa and Masaka districts were hit by landslides and hailstorms on 14th and 24th October 2021 respectively, causing serious damages.