Uganda: Floods, Landslides and Hailstorm DREF n° MDRUG044 Operation update n° 1

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Following flooding events, landslides and hailstorms affecting the districts of Kapchorwa, Sironko, Mbale, Bukedea, Zombo, Kapelebyong and Katakwi leading to the launch of this DREF operation. Additionally, Bududa and Masaka districts were hit by landslides and hailstorms on 14th and 24th October 2021 respectively. The floods, landslides and hailstorm episodes affected 09 districts and left one (1) registered death from Kapchorwa district (male adult), Kapsinde sub-county due to landslides, 72 people injured, 597 individuals homeless, 5 individuals hospitalised, 51 individuals evacuated, 308 families displaced, 416 houses destroyed, 829 houses partially damaged, 03 health facilities affected due to the floods, 61 water facilities affected and 6 schools have been affected in Bukedea, Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Oyam districts.

In Bududa district, 1,051 people (448 males and 603 females -162 households) were affected by 24th October 2021. Masaka district had 4,915 people (1,966 males, 2,949 females - 1,260 households) affected and 221 houses collapsed.

There is an urgent need to provide household kits and shelter items to the affected communities to support immediate household needs. Water facilities have been destroyed which has possessed a risk of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. Before above-mentioned events and since the beginning of September 2021, many parts of Uganda have been receiving torrential rains which have affected many districts countrywide. To date, the prolonged rain events have persisted, and 17 districts have been affected including Kasese, Oyam, Koboko, Yumbe, Katakwi,

Bukedea, Kapchorwa, Sironko, Arua, Mbale, Kakumuro, Kibaale, Ibanda, Apac, Kabaale, Zombo and Kapelebyong.