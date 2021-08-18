Uganda Floods: Early Action Protocol summary, EAP number EAP2021UG01

The IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) has approved a total allocation of CHF 348,761 from its Forecast based Action (FbA) mechanism for the (Name of the National Society). The approved amount consists of an immediate allocation of CHF 209,658 for readiness and pre-positioning and CHF 139,103 automatically allocated to implement early actions once the defined triggers are met.

The FbA by the DREF is a Forecast-based Financing funding mechanism managed by the DREF. Allocations for the FbA by the DREF are made from a separate financial component of the DREF (MDR00004) and do not affect the reserves of the DREF appeal code MDR00001. Unearmarked contributions to the FbA by the DREF are encouraged to guarantee enough funding is available for the Early Action Protocols being developed.

SUMMARY OF THE EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL

Uganda is well endowed with freshwater bodies including major lakes such Victoria, Albert, Kyoga, Edward and George in addition to numerous streams and rivers whose sources are up in the mountains of Elgon to the East, Rwenzori to the West and Muhabura to the Southwest of the country. However, the very presence of these water sources exposes people, infrastructure and livelihoods to high risk of flooding, particularly in the March-April-May (MAM) and September-October-November-December (SOND) rain seasons.

The Early Action Protocol (EAP) for the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) is a tool to guide the timely and effective implementation of early actions based on specific weather for flooding events. The forecast will come from GloFAS with a lead time of 5 days to implement early action activities. The trigger will be triangulated with forecasts from Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), And IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC). Upon receiving the forecast of higher than usual rainfall, URCS will undertake early action activities related to three priority areas: to save lives and prevent injuries, provide assistance to people at risk of losing their homes, prevention outbreak of waterborne diseases, such as cholera.

This EAP has been designed and will be implemented in consultation with several organizations such as Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Directorate of Water Resources Management (DWRM), Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT), Makerere University, Africa Disaster Reduction Research & Emergency Missions (ADREM), through the Technical Working Group (TWG).

The EAP does not work in isolation. It is connected to the already existing Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plans and Contingency Plans. It ensures that early actions planned to be implemented in the window of time between the given forecast and the potential disaster event are carried out in a timely manner.