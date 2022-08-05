Uganda - Floods and landslides, update (UNMA, USAID, Mable district, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall in the Eastern Region of Uganda has caused floods, flash floods, river overflow and landslides, resulting in casualites and damage. The overflow of Nabuyonga, Namatala, Nashibiso and Napwoli Rivers was reported, while the most affected area includes Mbale City.

According to media reports, the number of fatalities has increased to 29 people (23 in Mbale City, three in Kapchorwa District and three in Sironko District, all in east Eastern Region). About 80 houses, nine education centers and 14 bridges have been damaged.

4,000 households (approx. 20,000 people) have been affected since 31 July. 5,600 people have been displaced. 400,000 people have been cut of the national water grid.