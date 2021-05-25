Uganda
Uganda - Floods and landslides (Uganda Red Cross Society, UNMA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2021)
- The Uganda Red Cross Society reports, as of 23 May, two fatalities, one injured person, 133 evacuated people and one house partially destroyed due to a landslide occurred on 23 May in Kilembe Town (Kasese District, Western Region). Furthermore, media report one more fatality and some schools closed due to floods across the Kasese District. This comes in addition to the 39,733 individuals from 6,570 households, including 2,229 (485 households) displaced, who have been recurrently affected by different disasters from January to April 2021 according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Government of Uganda.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including over the western part of the already affected Region. Very heavy rain is also forecast over north-eastern Uganda.