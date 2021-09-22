Uganda
Uganda - Floods and landslides (Uganda Red Cross Society, UNMA , FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2021)
Since 17 September, heavy rain has been affecting Sironko, Kapchorwa, Mbale and Kween Districts (Eastern Uganda Region), triggering landslides.
According to the Uganda Red Cross Society and media reports, one person died and three were injured after a landslide event in Kapchorwa District. In Sironko District, several parishes around Mount Elgon have registered landslides and floods. Up to 1,228 people have been affected and water, hygiene, sanitation facilities have been destroyed, increasing the risk of diarrhoeal diseases.
Moderate rain is forecast over most of central and eastern, and north-western Uganda on 22 September.