Uganda - Floods and landslides (Uganda Department of Meteorology, media, Uganda Red Cross Society)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Eastern Region since 30 July, triggering landslides and causing rivers to overflow (in particular the Nabuyonga, and Namatala Rivers) and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
At least 3,745 households have been affected in the districts of Mbale, Kapchorwa, Sironko and Bulambuli, and Bukedea, with 24 deaths recorded. Joint rapid assessments with Government authorities and partners on the ground are ongoing.
The Uganda Red Cross Society is delivering immediate shelter, WASH and health assistance.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country.