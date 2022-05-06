Uganda - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, UNMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Uganda (in particular Eastern, and Western Regions) since late April, causing floods and triggering landslides and mudslides that have resulted in population displacements and damage.

Media report, as of 6 May, more than 3,200 displaced people, 650 destroyed houses and a total of nearly 7,000 affected people across the Eastern Region, where the most affected area by floods is the Bulambuli District with nearly 4,500 affected people.

In addition, media also report more than 50 displaced, over 500 affected people and eight destroyed houses across the Western Region, particularly due to landslides and mudslides. No fatalities were reported by the Red Cross.