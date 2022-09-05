Uganda - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, media, Uganda Department of Meteorology) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Western Region since 2 September, triggering landslides and causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media reports, as of 5 September, three fatalities, several people still missing and ten destroyed houses across the Bundibugyo District (west Western Region, bordering northern Democratic Republic of the Congo) due to flash floods and mudslides. In addition, 37 displaced people and eight destroyed houses were reported in the Kisoro District (southern Western Region) due to a number of landslides.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the Country, including most of the already affected Region.