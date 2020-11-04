Uganda – Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, IOM, World Vision, Office of the Prime Minister) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2020)

On 26 October, new flash flooding episodes were reported in Kasese District (South West), affecting areas of Isule and Kyabikuha village in Maliba sub-county.

2 people died and 7,179 people are (newly) displaced, out of them 2,743 are living in Internally Displaced Persons's (IDP) camps and 4,436 are staying with relatives. Kasese District was already affected by recent floods and landslides in May and August during present year and 1,252 people remain still displaced.

In October, flooding incidents caused by the rise of water levels in Lakes Albert, Kyoga and Bisina were reported in Kagadi, Kaberamaido (Kalaki), Kumi, and Katakwi Districts. 78,719 people (12,332 household) have been affected, including 10,815 people newly displaced.

So far in 2020, 64 districts have been affected by flooding and landslide episodes. Currently 87,000 people are displaced countrywide.