Uganda - Flood and landslides (DG ECHO, Ugandan Red Cross, World Vision, Local media) (Daily Flash of 28 November 2020)

On 21 and 24 November, heavy rains caused severe floods in Mbarara District and landslides in Kasese District, both located in South Western region.

In Mbarara District, a total of 2,300 individuals totally or partially lost their households and crops as a direct consequence of the floods. Local authorities and the Ugandan Red Cross are conducting further assessments in the affected areas.

In Kasese, the Bwesumbu, Kyabarungira and Buhuhura sub-counties were heavily impacted by landslides registered after the river Kuruhe burst its banks. A total of 4 fatalities have been confirmed and 3 more are missing. Further assessments are ongoing. Rainfall continues to increase, which may result in more landslides or floods.

Local authorities in Kasese have received non-food items from UNICEF, which will be distributed to the affected communities.

The Kasese District has been heavily affected by floods and landslides during 2020. More than 1,200 people remained displaced before the present events.