30 May 2019

Uganda - Flash Floods (Uganda Red Cross Society, UNMA, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
30 May 2019
  • Over the past few days, heavy rain has been affecting several areas of Uganda, including the capital Kampala, triggering flash floods.
  • According to the Uganda Red Cross Society's initial estimations, as of 29 May, at least eight people have died in Masajja and Bunamwaya divisions (Kampala suburbs), 500 households have been affected and several people have been displaced.
  • The Uganda Red Cross deployed 20 Emergency tents, 100 blankets and relief items to help the affected people.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected area.

