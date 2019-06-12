12 Jun 2019

Uganda – First patient tested positive to Ebola Virus Disease (UN, national authorities, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Jun 2019

  • The Ugandan Minister of Health announced on 11 June that a first patient had tested positive to Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Kasese District (south-west). Kasese District is one of 24 districts in Uganda classified as being at high risk of EVD contamination.

  • The patient is a five year old boy who returned with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo on 9 June 2019. He was isolated at Bwera Hospital Ebola Treatment Unit but died last night. Members of the family have also been isolated. Two of them have developed symptoms similar to EVD but results of the tests are still pending.

  • The Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control dispatched a rapid response team to Kasese to support local teams, including for contact tracing and case management.

  • A joint EU-UK humanitarian field mission is currently taking place in the south-west, including a regional health expert with Ebola experience. The team will attend the District Task Force.

